Retired Chief Master Sergeant Jason L. France served as command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. He is the senior enlisted leader for the command and is the principal advisor to the combatant commander and senior staff on all matters concerning joint force integration, readiness, professional development, and effective utilization of the enlisted corps. He coordinates with the headquarters staff, component commands, and subordinate organizations on the development and implementation of command policy and ensures the strategic focus and synchronized efforts of more than 144,000 military and civilian warfighters providing global air, land, and sea transportation for the Department of Defense.

Chief France entered the Air Force in February 1990. His background includes various duties in Security Forces and he has held leadership positions at the squadron, group, wing, center, major command, sub-unified command and air staff levels. Chief France has deployed numerous times in support of Operations Desert Storm, Sea Signal, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Prior to his current assignment, he was the Command Chief Master Sergeant for Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



EDUCATION

1995 Airman Leadership School, Little Rock AFB, Ark.

2001 Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice, Community College of the Air Force, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2004 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Lackland AFB, Texas

2008 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2011 Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Correspondence Course

2011 Chief’s Leadership Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2013 Keystone Command Senior Enlisted Leadership Course, National Defense University, Washington, D.C.

2013 Professional Manager Certification, Community College of the Air Force, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2014 Air Force Enterprise Perspective Seminar, Allan L. Freed Associates, Washington, D.C.

2014 Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management, Ashford University, Clinton, Iowa

2014 Air Force Enterprise Leadership Seminar, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.

2015 Air Force Forces Senior Staff Course, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

2017 Continuous Process Improvement for Executives course, Institute for Defense & Business, Chapel Hill, N.C.