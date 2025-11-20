Dr. Lisa Porter is the Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (DUSD(R&E)), and with the USD(R&E), is responsible for the research, development, and prototyping activities across the DoD enterprise. In addition, the USD and DUSD oversee the activities of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the DoD Laboratory and Engineering Center enterprise, and the Under Secretariat staff focused on developing advanced technology and capability for the U.S. military.

Dr. Porter previously served as Executive Vice President of In-Q-Tel (IQT) and Director of IQT Labs. Prior to joining IQT, Dr. Porter was the President of Teledyne Scientific & Imaging. She was the first Director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and also previously served as the Associate Administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Dr. Porter also served as a program manager and senior scientist at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Dr. Porter holds a bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a doctorate in applied physics from Stanford University. She received the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service in 2005, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal in 2008, the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal in 2012, and the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award in 2013.