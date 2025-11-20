Retired General Stephen R. Lyons took command August 24, 2018, becoming the 13th commander of U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), one of 11 Combatant Commands in the Department of Defense. USTRANSCOM’s mission is to project and sustain military power globally in order to assure our friends and allies, deter potential adversaries, and if necessary respond to win decisively.

Lyons’ experience spans 36 years of military service in positions of progressive leadership responsibility. He began his career in Germany during the Cold War and subsequently held a wide range of assignments to include command at every level, multiple operational deployments, and over 6 years of experience in joint assignments. As a battalion commander in 2003, he participated in 3d Infantry Division’s major combat operations to invade Iraq. Since 2003, he has spent over 40 months deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). He also served as the 14th USTRANSCOM deputy commander from 2015- 2017.

A native of Rensselaer, New York, Lyons graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the US Army in 1983. He holds two master’s degrees, one from the Naval Postgraduate School in logistics management (1993); and a second from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in national resource strategy (2005).

His awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Master Parachutist Badge.

Lyons is married to Maureen Lyons and they have two children, Kara, and Dylan.

(Current as of June 2021)