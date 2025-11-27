Laura K. Cooper

Laura Cooper is the Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia and a career member of the Senior Executive Service. She was responsible for policy concerning Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia (Belarus, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Moldova).

Ms. Cooper previously served as a Principal Director in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Affairs, with policy responsibility for mission assurance, defense continuity of operations, and homeland counterterrorism.

Prior assignments in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy include: Director of the Strategy office; Acting Director for South Asia; and Afghanistan Team Chief, Stability Operations Office.

Prior to joining the Department of Defense in 2001, Ms. Cooper was a policy planning officer at the State Department in the Office of Coordinator for Counterterrorism. She has also served as a Junior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ms. Cooper has a Master of Science in Foreign Service degree from Georgetown University, a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy degree from the Industrial College of Armed Forces at National Defense University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University.

Ms. Cooper is the recipient of the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal (Sammies) Federal Employee of the Year award, the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive, the Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Civilian Service medal.