Retired Master Gunnery Sergeant (MGySgt) Scott H. Stalker served as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) of United States Space Command. His tenure in that role began in August of 2020. He is a native of Lebanon, New Hampshire and has served as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the National Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency and United States Cyber Command. He earned the title “Marine” on 20 January, 1993.



MGySgt Stalker’s joint deployments include tours with the Army’s 25th Infantry & 101st Airborne Division, the Navy’s USS Guam, USS Nassau, USS Nashville, USS Blue Ridge and the 31st OSS, Air Force. He deployed multiple times to South East Asia with the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command.



His deployments with the Corps include tours with HMM-365, VMFA(AW) 332, 26 MEU (SOC), 1st Bn 7th Marines, RCT-7, 1st Marine Division, 2nd Marine Division and 3rd Marine Division.



His combat & contingency deployments include Operation Restore Hope in Somalia; Deny Flight/Provide Promise in Bosnia-Herzegovina; Silver Wake, conducting a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation in Albania, Guardian Retrieval in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; a Unit Deployment Program, Okinawa, Japan; and Operation Iraqi Freedom I, II, V, VII & VIII.



Garrison assignments include Joint Intelligence Center Pacific, Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff J2.



MGySgt Stalker is a Marine Raider and Special Operations Capability Specialist. He is a graduate of the MAGTF Basic and Intelligence Chief’s Course (Honor Graduate); Army Air Assault School, SNCO Advanced & Career Course (Distinguished Graduate), Joint Senior Enlisted Leader PME I & II and the National Defense University’s KEYSTONE.



He has a BA in Intelligence Analysis, an MS in Cybersecurity and a graduate certificate in Leadership from the Harvard-Kennedy School of Government. MGySgt Stalker is a 2022 senior fellow with the Irregular Warfare Initiative (IWI). IWI is a joint effort from the Empirical Studies of Conflict Project at Princeton University and the Modern War Institute at West Point. Additionally he is an Advisory Board Director for The Cyber Security Forum Initiative and member of the Board of Advisors for the Military Cyber Professionals Association.



Having served in a variety of theaters with multiple combat tours and contingency operations, MGySgt Stalker’s awards, badges, devices and decorations are consistent with those of most Marines who have had the honor to serve the U.S. over a period of decades and the good fortune to return home safely.