Paul Martin served as the acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Plans. He was responsible for development of Department of Defense operational planning guidance, oversight of plan reviews with the Secretary of Defense, global force management policy, and global posture planning.



Mr. Martin graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1980 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant of Infantry. He retired from the Army as a Colonel in October 2009. Following his military retirement, he joined the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy as the Director of Plans responsible for leading the Secretary of Defense's capstone effort to transform the Department of Defense strategic planning system. The result is embodied in today's Adaptive Planning and Execution System.



Mr. Martin's military assignments includes serving as a combat analyst for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and the chief of strategic plans for U.S. Pacific Command.