Mr. Peter Fanta served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Matters in February of 2018.



A member of the Senior Executive Service, his responsibilities included: nuclear enterprise governance; all aspects of nuclear weapons acquisition, modernization, surety, survivability, reliability, security, safety, weapons management, weapon integration, nuclear incident response; and coordination of all activities relating to the nuclear weapons stockpile. Included in these responsibilities are countering nuclear threats and international nuclear agreements.



Mr. Fanta’s career includes over 37 years on active duty as a naval officer to include multiple command tours of operational sea and land forces, as well as staff tours on the Navy and Joint Chiefs Staffs. His operational experience has included every world region with the exception of the Antarctic. Senior operational tours have included command of Navy and Marine forces in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Middle East. His senior staff tours have included Director of Warfare Integration, Director of Surface Warfare, and Deputy Director for Resources and Acquisition for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. His operational and staff experience has included tours in nuclear weapons operations, security, resourcing, support and sustainment, as well as nuclear enterprise oversight. He retired from the U.S. Naval Service as a Flag Officer.



A native of Manitowoc, Wisconsin he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, earned an M.P.A. from Harvard University as the Moreau Scholar, and a Master of National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.



His awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medals, Legions of Merit, Meritorious Service Medals, and various other awards and unit commendations.