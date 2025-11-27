Michael (Mick) P. Mulroy

Michael “Mick” Patrick Mulroy is the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East.



Mr. Mulroy is a retired Paramilitary Operations Officer (PMOO) from the Central Intelligence Agency. His previous assignments include: Chief of Department in Special Activities Center (formerly Special Activities Division), Chief of Station of an overseas country, Chief of Expeditionary Team in a warzone country, Chief of Base in a warzone country, Deputy Chief of a Branch in Special Activities Division (SAD), a PMOO in a Branch in SAD and several other overseas and headquarters positions. His awards include the Intelligence Star, the Intelligence Commendation Medal, the Career Intelligence Medal and the National Intelligence Exceptional Achievement Medal, among others.



Mr. Mulroy is also a retired U.S. Marine reservist where he served as both a commissioned and enlisted Marine. During his twenty years of service, he served as an Armored Crewman, a Judge Advocate and an Infantry Officer. His awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal, among others. He is also a recipient of the State Department’s Superior Honor Award.



Mr. Mulroy holds a bachelor’s degree from Augusta University and a law degree from Samford University. He is married to Mary Beth Mulroy and they have two children. A son that is a college student in Montana and a U.S. Marine reservist and a daughter who is a college student in South Carolina.