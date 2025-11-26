Alan Patterson served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs from December 2017 to October 2018. Mr. Patterson retired from the Central Intelligence Agency following a long operational field career culminating in his Headquarters assignment as Chief of Operations for CIA's Africa Mission Center from 2015-2017. During his CIA career, he served seven field deployments to include six assignments in sub-Saharan Africa and three tours as Chief of Station. His Chief of Station tours include the largest CIA Station in Africa and a large CIA Station in South America. From 2007-2008, he held the position of Chief of Operations for CIA's Latin America Division, supervising all CIA operations in Latin America.
Alan Patterson
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs
From 2014-2015, Mr. Patterson worked at the Federal Bureau of Investigation holding the position as Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterterrorism Division. In this capacity, he was the senior CIA officer at FBI coordinating and de-conflicting counterterrorism issues.
Mr. Patterson was raised outside of Annapolis, Maryland and graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park in 1989. He is married with six children and resides in McLean, Virginia.