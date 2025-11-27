4th Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López served as the 4th SEAC of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Dec. 13, 2019 to Nov. 3, 2023. The SEAC is the most senior enlisted service member, by position, in the United States Armed Forces, and serves as the principal military advisor to the Chairman on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel.

Former SEAC Colón-López enlisted in the United States Air Force in December 1990. He held assignments in U.S. Air Forces Europe, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Education and Training Command, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Special Operations Command, and Air Forces Central Command. He has deployed numerous times in support of operations Southern Watch, Northern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Resolute Support, Inherent Resolve, and to several other classified locations. Prior to serving as SEAC, he served as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for United States Africa Command.

EDUCATION

1991 USAF Traffic Management School, Sheppard AFB, Texas

1994 USAF Pararescue Selection Course (OL-H), Lackland AFB, Texas

1995 Special Forces Underwater Operations (SFUWO) Combat Diver Course, NAS Key West, Fla.

1996 Pararescue Apprentice Course, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

1997 Airman Leadership School, Holloman AFB, N.M.

2000 SFUWO Dive Medical Technician Course, NAS Key West, Fla.

2001 Airborne Jumpmaster Course, Little Creek NAS, Va.

2003 Military Freefall Jumpmaster Course, Yuma PG, Ariz.

2003 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Ala.

2005 Basic Instructor Course, Lackland AFB, Texas

2005 Associate degree in Survival and Rescue Operations, Community College of the Air Force

2005 USAF Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy (correspondence)

2007 USAF Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Ala.

2009 Chief Leadership Course, Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Ala.

2011 Senior Enlisted Joint PME (correspondence)

2011 Keystone - National Defense University, Ft. McNair, Washington D.C.

2012 Gettysburg Leadership Experience, Gettysburg, Pa.

2012 USAF Leadership Enhancement Program, Center for Creative Leadership, Greensboro, N.C.

2012 Latin America: A Political-Economic Conflict Seminar, Washington D.C.

2015 Enterprise Leadership Seminar, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.

2017 National and International Security Leadership Seminar, Washington D.C.

2017 Bachelor of Science in Management Studies (Cum Laude), University of Maryland, Md.

2017 Associate degree in Management Studies, University of Maryland, Md.

2017 Professional Manager's Certification, University of Maryland, Md.

2018 Africa: A Political-Economic Conflict Seminar, Washington D.C.

2019 Executive Education Program, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

ASSIGNMENTS

1. April 1991 - October 1992, Traffic Management Specialist, 7276 ABG, Iraklion AS, Crete, Greece

2. October 1992 - September 1994, Traffic Management Journeyman, 12th Tran Sq, Randolph AFB, Texas

3. September 1994 - October 1996, Pararescue student, Det 1 342 TRS, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

4. October 1996 - February 1999, Pararescue Journeyman, 48th Rescue Sq, Holloman AFB, N.M.

5. February 1999 - January 2005, Special Tactics Element Leader, 24th STS, Pope AFB, N.C.

6. January 2005 - November 2006, Training Supt. /CEM, USAF PJ/CRO School, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

7. November 2006 - April 2009, Commandant, USAF PJ/CRO School, Kirtland AFB, N.M.

8. April 2009 - April 2011, Senior Enlisted Advisor, 24th Special Tactics Sq, Pope AFB, N.C.

9. April 2011 - November 2011, Group Superintendent, 724th Special Tactics Group, Pope AAF, N.C.

10. November 2011 - January 2013, Command Chief, 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

11. January 2013 - June 2014, Command Chief, 18th Wing, Kadena AB, Japan

12. June 2014 - June 2016, Command Chief, United States Air Forces Central Command, Southwest Asia

13. June 2016 - September 2016, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Pentagon, Washington D.C.

14. September 2016 – November 2019, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Africa Command, Stuttgart, Germany

15. December 2019- Present, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va.

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster

Legion of Merit

Bronze Star Medal with Valor and oak leaf cluster

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Air Medal with oak leaf cluster

Aerial Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster

Joint Service Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster

Air Force Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster

Air Force Combat Action Medal

Presidential Unit Citation with oak leaf cluster

Navy Presidential Unit Citation

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

1994 Senior Airman Below-the-Zone

1997 Leadership Award, Airman Leadership School

1998 Air Combat Command (ACC) Pararescue Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

2003 Commandant's Award and Distinguished Graduate, Gunter NCO Academy

2004 Air Force Pararescue Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

2005 Air Force Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award recipient, Senior Noncommissioned Officer

2005 Team Kirtland Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

2006 Jaycee's Ten Outstanding Young Americans USAF nominee to U.S. Chamber of Commerce

2013 Induction, Gathering of Eagles, USAF Air Command and Staff College

2017 Induction, Distinguished Veteran's Hall of Fame, Puerto Rico

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman, December 13, 2019

(Current as of Dec 2019)