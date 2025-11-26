The Honorable Guy B. Roberts joined the Department of Defense as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs (ASD(NCB)) on November 30, 2017.



As the ASD(NCB), Mr. Roberts was the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics for matters concerning nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs.



Mr. Roberts led the enterprise responsible for ensuring the U.S. Nuclear Deterrent is safe, secure and effective; developing and sustaining capabilities to counter improvised and weapons of mass destruction threats, effects, and proliferation; and ensuring DoD compliance with nuclear, chemical, and biological treaties and agreements.



Prior to joining the Trump Administration, Mr. Roberts led a distinguished career in the United States Marine Corps as an infantry officer, judge advocate, and staff officer. He went on to serve as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Policy for the Department of Defense, and then as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Weapons of Mass Destruction Policy and Director for Nuclear Deterrence Policy before becoming an independent consultant and adjunct professor.



Mr. Roberts earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Political Science from Arizona State University, a law degree from the University of Denver, and he holds masters’ degrees in international and comparative law from Georgetown University, in international relations from the University of Southern California, and in strategic studies from the Naval War College where he graduated with highest distinction and won the Stephen B. Luce Award for academic achievement.



He is admitted to practice in Colorado, California, Arizona, and before the Military Court of Criminal Appeals and the US Supreme Court, and he is a member of the International Law of War Society.