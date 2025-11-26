James H. Baker

Mr. Jim Baker was the Director of the Office of Net Assessment (ONA), the Department of Defense’s source of deep, long term future thinking on strategies and opportunities that improve the U.S. position in military-economic-political competition. As the Director of ONA, Mr. Baker was responsible for providing the Secretary of Defense and other senior leaders with independent comparative assessments of the prospects of the military capabilities of the United States relative to other actors, as well as the political, economic and regional implications of those assessments. He previously served as Strategist and advisor to two Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS). He holds four graduate degrees, two in engineering disciplines and two in security studies from military institutions.

Mr. Baker has been twice awarded the Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the highest award given to career civil servants, by Secretaries of Defense appointed by both major political parties. He has also earned the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the highest civilian award under the approval authority of the CJCS.