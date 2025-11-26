Retired Command Sergeant Major Christopher Kepner served as the 5th Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau. In this role, he served as the Chief’s principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, utilization, health of the force, and enlisted professional development.



CSM Christopher Kepner was born in York, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the United States Army in October of 1980 and attended Basic and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Following his graduation from AIT, CSM Kepner served seven years on active duty with the 82nd Airborne and 10th Mountain Divisions before joining the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



CSM Kepner’s assignments include serving in enlisted infantry positions while assigned to Bravo Company 1-504 PIR. Other key assignments include; Detachment Sergeant, 104 LRSD; First Sergeant, Bravo Company 1-111 IN; Operations Sergeant Major, 1-111 IN (deployed Kosovo); Command Sergeant Major, 2-112 IN Stryker (deployed Iraq); Command Sergeant Major 28th Combat Aviation Brigade; Command Sergeant Major, 28th ID; and Command Sergeant Major, Army National Guard.



CSM Kepner’s military training includes Combat Leaders Course, 18th Airborne Corps Recondo School, Northern Warfare Instructor Qualification Course, Pathfinder School, Ranger School, Basic and Advanced Airborne schools, Jungle Warfare School, and Long Range Surveillance Leader Course. Additionally, CSM Kepner has completed all levels of Non-Commissioned Officer Education to include the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, and the Nominative Leaders Course. CSM Kepner’s civilian education includes a Bachelors of Business Administration from American Intercontinental University in 2006, and a Master of Science in Leadership from Duquesne University in 2012.



CSM Kepner’s awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with 3 oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (with 3 oak leaf clusters), Non-commissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon (with Numeral 4), NATO Medal, Ranger Tab, Master Parachutist Badge, Pathfinder Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, Honduran and Spanish Parachutist Badges, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Major General R. White Jr. Medal, General Thomas J Stewart Medal, Pennsylvania Twenty Year Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal (Historical), Iraq Campaign Medal (with 1 campaign star), Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, and Meritorious Unit Commendation.



CSM Kepner is married to the former Mary Wise. They have four children, and 8 grandchildren.