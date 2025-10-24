Ms. Anita Blair served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Civilian Personnel Policy. Her responsibilities included development and oversight of civilian personnel plans, policies and programs that affect over 930,000 defense employees worldwide. Ms. Blair’s portfolio spanned the full spectrum of the Human Capital Lifecycle, to include systems evaluation and improvement, performance management, strategic workforce and succession planning, leader development, and talent acquisition, development and sustainment. Specific programs within her area included Senior Executive management, human resources functional community management, and policy for deployed civilians.

Prior to this appointment, beginning in 2011, Ms. Blair served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Human Resources and Chief Human Capital Officer (DASHR-CHCO). She was responsible for Department-wide policy and oversight in all areas of human capital management. At Treasury Ms. Blair instituted “HRStat” performance reviews; organized the Human Capital professional community; led development of an enterprise-wide integrated talent management system; and initiated policies and programs for strategic workforce planning and competency-based functional community management to address critical skills gaps.



Before joining the Treasury Department, Ms. Blair was Chief Strategist for the National Security Professional Development Integration Office. From 2001 to 2009, Ms. Blair served in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, first as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Military Personnel Policy and later as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Total Force Transformation, where she was responsible for developing and implementing the Department’s Human Capital Strategy. In 2008, she became Acting Assistant Secretary, overseeing the management of a workforce comprising over 800,000 active and reserve military and civilian government employees.



Ms. Blair is a Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. Before entering the federal government, she practiced business law and litigation. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Classical Greek and Geography from the University of Michigan.