Robert R. Hood

The Honorable Robert Hood is the Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs. In this role he supports the Secretary of Defense in executing the organization's mission of promoting the policies, strategies, and budget of the Department of Defense to the United States Congress.



Prior to becoming Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, Mr. Hood served as the Vice President for Government Affairs for CH2M, where he was responsible for advising the company on its Federal Government work. Mr. Hood previously served in the White House as a Special Assistant to President George W. Bush in the Office of Legislative Affairs, overseeing coordination with the Senate, including the Armed Services, Homeland Security, Foreign Relations, and Intelligence Committees.



Before working on the White House staff, Mr. Hood served at the Pentagon as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs where he was responsible for promoting the policies, strategies, and budget of the Department of Defense to the United States Congress. Mr. Hood also served as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) for Budget and Appropriations Affairs, working closely with the Appropriations Committees of the U.S. Congress.



Mr. Hood also served for five years as the Director of Congressional Affairs for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), a semi-autonomous agency within the Department of Energy. The NNSA is responsible for maintaining the nation's nuclear weapon stockpile, as well as nonproliferation efforts.



Prior to joining the Bush Administration in 2001, Mr. Hood worked in a number of different capacities on Capitol Hill. He began his congressional career with Congressman Newt Gingrich as his Senior Legislative Assistant and following the 1994 election, became an Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives for Policy. In 1999, he joined the House Committee on Science as a Professional Staff Member, where he worked on a number of issues relating to energy and environmental policy. Finally, Rob served as the Senior Policy Advisor to then-Governor Tommy Thompson.



Mr. Hood is from Marietta, Georgia, and a graduate of the University of West Georgia. He lives in Alexandria, VA with his wife and four children.