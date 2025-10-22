Michael J. Dowling

Michael J. “Mike” Dowling, a member of the Senior Executive Service, was the Defense Commissary Agency’s acting director and chief executive officer. He was appointed to this position effective June 4, 2017. As acting director and CEO, Mr. Dowling oversaw the operations of 238 commissaries in 13 countries.

Mr. Dowling also continued to serve as the agency’s deputy director and chief operating officer responsible for overseeing the agency’s retail operations, safety and security, program management, plans, commissary support functions and systems engineering in support of the day-to-day operations of DeCA’s worldwide chain of nearly 240 commissaries. He was selected to this position effective July 17, 2012.

Mr. Dowling previously served as the executive director for Infrastructure Support with oversight of directorates responsible for all agency operations affecting logistics, acquisition management, engineering and central distribution centers. He assumed this position in October 2011 following DeCA’s reorganization and after previously serving as director of the agency’s Europe Region.

Mr. Dowling’s awards and honors include the Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the Superior Civilian Service Award, and the National Performance Review’s Hammer Award. He is also a three-time recipient of DeCA’s Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

EDUCATION

1978, Bachelor of Arts degree in history, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY

2011 - 2012, Acting Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, and dual-hatted as Executive Director for Infrastructure Support, DeCA HQ, Fort Lee, Va.

2009 - 2011, Director, DeCA Europe, Kapaun Air Station, Germany

March 2009 - August 2009, Acting Chief Operating Officer, DeCA HQ, Fort Lee, Va.

April 2008 - March 2009, Director, DeCA East, Fort Lee, Va.

Nov. 2007 - April 2008, Acting Chief Operating Officer, DeCA HQ, Fort Lee, Va.

Aug. 2007 - Nov. 2007, Director, DeCA East, Fort Lee, Va.

2004 - 2007, Director, DeCA Europe, Kapaun Air Station, Germany

2003 - 2004, Director, Performance and Policy and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, DeCA HQ, Fort Lee, Va.

2002 - 2003, Deputy Director, Operations and Product Support Business Area, DeCA HQ, Fort Lee, Va.

2001 - 2002, Chief, Product Support Business Area, DeCA HQ, Fort Lee, Va.

2000 - 2001, Acting Deputy Region Director, DeCA European Region, Kapaun Air Station, Germany

1993 - 2000, Chief, Logistics Division, DeCA European Region, Kapaun Air Station, Germany

1991 - 1993, Chief, DeCA Liaison Office, Defense Personnel Support Center, Philadelphia, Pa.

1989 - 1991, Liaison Officer, U.S. Army Troop Support Agency Liaison Office, Defense Personnel Support Center, Philadelphia, Pa.

1978-1989, active duty officer, U.S. Army

(Current as of July 2017)