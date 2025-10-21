Mr. Stephen L. Kitay, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy. In this role he is responsible for establishing policy and guidance to assure U.S. and allied warfighters the benefits of space capabilities and to help guide the Department’s strategy for addressing space-related issues. He also leads Departmental activities in international space cooperation.



Prior to his current position, Mr. Kitay most recently served as a Professional Staff Member on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee of the House Armed Service Committee. In this position, he was responsible for advising the Chairman and members of the committee regarding oversight of national security space programs, policy, and budget within the Department of Defense. Mr. Kitay previously supported the committee on oversight of intelligence policy, programs, and budgets within the Department of Defense.



Before joining the House Armed Services Committee, Mr. Kitay served as a government civilian in the Intelligence Community working on a variety of national intelligence programs, to include space systems at the National Reconnaissance Office. Prior to that, he served as an active duty Air Force officer performing program management and engineering duties in support of various acquisition, research, and development activities that ranged from national security space to munitions and weapon programs, including the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) program.



Mr. Kitay holds a Masters of Business Administration from University of West Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University.