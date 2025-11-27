Amber Smith was formerly the Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Outreach in Public Affairs. She was the senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense for matters related to strategic outreach; community relations; corporate, business, and stakeholder engagement; outreach policy; entertainment, film, scripted and non-scripted documentaries and series; national sports league partnerships; special outreach events; digital and social media.

In this role, Ms. Smith executed the DoD’s outreach mission, while engaging American citizens and key defense-related organizations on critical national security matters, the roles of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the DoD’s community relations initiatives. She served as the Secretary of Defense’s principal liaison to the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference, national veterans and military service organizations, and national defense-related organizations.

Prior to her appointment as Deputy Assistant to the Secretary Defense, Ms. Smith was a Special Assistant in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. She was the press secretary of caucus operations at the 2016 Republican National Convention and was a Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs Advisor to the Presidential Transition Team. She is the author of the recent book Danger Close: My Epic Journey as a Combat Helicopter Pilot in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ms. Smith is a former U.S. Army OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot and air mission commander in the 101st Airborne Division, and flew two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She has a master of science in safety, security, and emergency management from Eastern Kentucky University and a bachelor of science in professional aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.