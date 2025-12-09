Pete Giambastiani joined the Department of Defense Office of Legislative Affairs January 20, 2017, as a member of the beachhead team leading the confirmation process for Trump Administration nominees . Mr. Giambastiani then served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs from May 8, 2017 until October 5, 2018. In this role he was a senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense in executing the organization's mission of promoting the policies, strategies, and budget of the Department of Defense to the United States Congress.