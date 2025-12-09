Pete Giambastiani
Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs
Pete Giambastiani joined the Department of Defense Office of Legislative Affairs January 20, 2017, as a member of the beachhead team leading the confirmation process for Trump Administration nominees . Mr. Giambastiani then served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs from May 8, 2017 until October 5, 2018. In this role he was a senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense in executing the organization's mission of promoting the policies, strategies, and budget of the Department of Defense to the United States Congress.
Prior to his role in the Pentagon, Mr. Giambastiani served as Chief of Staff to Representative Tom Rooney (R-FL). Previously, he represented a diverse portfolio of clients as a principal at a leading federal government relations firm and worked as Deputy Chief of Staff to the former House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jeff Miller (R-FL).
Mr. Giambastiani also served in the George W. Bush Administration as a Special Assistant to the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (DUSN). He helped stand up the first DUSN office of the Bush Administration and was responsible for coordinating the Department of the Navy's foreign and intelligence policies. Mr. Giambastiani served in the U.S. Navy as a surface warfare and intelligence officer and completed his final active duty assignment as a liaison to the House of Representatives.
The proud son and grandson of career military officers, Pete is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and the George Mason University School of Business, Master of Business Administration program. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and a former member of the U.S. Naval Institute's Proceedings magazine editorial board.