Amy K. Mitchell, a member of the Senior Executive Service, has twenty years of brand, strategic communications, and diplomatic experience in Washington, D.C., having served in a variety of government, non-profit, and media positions. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Communications for National Review. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Communications for the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and Vice President of Public Affairs at the USO. Formerly, Mitchell was the Director of Special Projects at the Department of Defense under President George W. Bush, Deputy Director of Communications of the 2004 G8 Summit, and Managing Editor of The American Spectator. She is a graduate of the University of California at Santa Barbara.