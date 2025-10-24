Mr. Robert M. Speer was designated as the Acting Secretary of the U.S. Army, effective January 20, 2017. He was previously appointed as the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller on December 1, 2014. He was designated the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller) in October 2009.



Prior to these assignments, Mr. Speer served as a Managing Director for PricewaterhouseCoopers Public Services, where he led their Defense and Army business. He has been significantly involved in Department of Defense financial management solutions and defense related professional organizations throughout his career. He served 28 years in the U. S. Army where he gained in-depth experience and progressive responsibility in command and staff positions in the Army and the Joint Force.



Mr. Robert M. Speer was born in Fort Ord, California to a military family, so he lived and travelled throughout and outside of the United States. Mr. Speer was commissioned through ROTC as a distinguished military graduate where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting, University of Notre Dame; Master of Business Administration, Management of Information Systems, Indiana University; Master of Science, National Resource Strategy, Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Washington, DC.



Professional Memberships and Associations include: Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA); American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC); Association of Government Accountants (AGA).



He currently resides in Virginia with his wife. They have four adult children and one grandchild.