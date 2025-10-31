John P. Roth

Mr. Roth performed the duties of the Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer. He served as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense on all budgetary and financial management matters, including the development and execution of the Department’s annual budget of more than $550 billion.

Before assuming this position, Mr. Roth was the Deputy Comptroller (Program/Budget), Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller). As the most senior career financial manager in the Department, Mr. Roth was responsible for the preparation and monitoring of the entire Defense budget. Prior to this, he was Deputy Director of the Investment Directorate, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) where he was responsible for all Defense programs funded by Procurement and Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) appropriations. Mr. Roth entered the Senior Executive Service in 1990.

Mr. Roth graduated from the University of Virginia in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and earned a Master of Science degree in Public Administration from George Washington University in 1977. Mr. Roth has also completed the Executive Excellence Program at the Federal Executive Institute, the National Security Leadership Course at Syracuse University and the Program for Senior Managers in Government at Harvard University. Mr. Roth entered civil service as a trainee in the Department of the Navy’s Centralized Financial Management Training Program. Mr. Roth was awarded the Meritorious Executive Presidential Rank Award in 2005 and the Distinguished Executive Presidential Rank Award in 2012.



Mr. Roth has had tours of duty as a financial management intern and budget analyst at the Norfolk Naval Supply Center; as a budget officer at the Naval Data Automation Command; and as a budget analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD).

Mr. Roth has two sons, Andrew and David. Mr. Roth’s personal interests include hiking, tennis, and history.