Formerly Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Army

Mr. Karl F. Schneider was designated as the senior official to perform the duties of the Under Secretary of the United States Army, effective January 20, 2017. The Under Secretary of the Army performs the duties of the Secretary of the Army's senior civilian assistant and principal adviser on matters related to the management and operation of the Army, including development and integration of the Army Program and Budget. He also advised the Secretary on the effective and efficient organization of the Army's business operations and initiatives for the business transformation of the Army.

He previously was appointed as the Deputy Chief Management Officer (DCMO) on August 7, 2016. In this position, Mr. Schneider serves as the Army's DCMO and Deputy to the Under Secretary of the Army, responsible for execution of Army's business transformation plan and business systems architecture and transition plan. Prior to this position, Mr. Schneider served as the Principal Deputy, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), providing oversight of all planning, analysis and assessment support to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower & Reserve Affairs), and principal advisor on Total Force manpower and personnel policy. He served as the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) from September 20, 2013 until April 18, 2014. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1 from October 2006, where he assisted the Army G-1 in managing Army officers, soldiers, civilians and personnel plans and programs.

Mr. Schneider’s first position in the Senior Executive Service began in October 1997 when he was appointed as the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Army Review Boards), and Director of the Army Review Boards Agency. He was responsible for the oversight and operations of 10 Army personnel boards, including the Army Board for the Correction of Military Records, the Army Discharge Review Board, and the Army Clemency and Parole Board.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

1. Aug 2016 – Present: Deputy Chief Management Officer/Principal Deputy and Senior Official

Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Office of the Secretary of the Army, Washington, DC

2. Jul 2009 – Aug 2016: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), Washington, DC

3. Oct 2006 – Jul 2009: Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1,Washington, DC

4. Oct 1997 – Oct 2006: Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Army Review Boards Agency), Washington, DC

5. Jul 1996 – Sep 1997: Acting Director, Army Board for Correction of Military Records, Army Review Boards Agency, Washington, DC

6. Sep 1987 – Jul 1997: Legislative Counsel, Office of the Chief of Legislative Liaison, Headquarters, Department of the Army, Washington, DC

7. Sep 1983 – Sep 1987: Private Law Practice, Washington, DC

8. Feb 1980 – Sep 1983: Judge Advocate, Administrative Law Division, Office of the Judge Advocate General, Headquarters, Department of the Army, Washington, DC

9. Jan 1978 – Feb 1980: Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, Headquarters, U.S. Army Quartermaster Center, Fort Lee, VA

COLLEGE:

LL.M., Georgetown University Law Center, 1981

J.D., Fordham University School of Law, 1977

B.A., Social and Behavioral Sciences, The Johns Hopkins University, 1974

SIGNIFICANT TRAINING:

Industrial College of the Armed Forces (Distinguished Graduate), 1993

Judge Advocate Basic Course, 1978

CERTIFICATIONS:

Admitted to Bar, New York, 1978

Admitted to Bar, District of Columbia, 1984

AWARDS AND HONORS:

Presidential Rank Award – Distinguished Executive, 2011

Presidential Rank Award – Meritorious Executive, 2016, 2001

Secretary of the Army Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Service, 2017, 2016, 2009, 2006, 2000

Meritorious Civilian Service Award, 2015

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal (Oak Leaf Cluster)

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS AND ASSOCIATIONS:

Association of the United States Army

Judge Advocates Association

MAJOR PUBLICATIONS:

“Framing the Big Data Ethics Debate for the Military”, Joint Force Quarterly, (2015)

“Military Corrections: A Unified Program”, The State of Corrections; Proceedings of the American Correctional Association, (2002)

“Disaster Relief – Is it spelled F-E-M-A?” Industrial College of the Armed Forces (1993)