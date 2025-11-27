Mr. David Helvey is the former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs as of January 20, 2021.

Mr. David F. Helvey is the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs (IPSA), and is currently performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense/IPSA. Mr. Helvey has served in this position since 2017, during which time he also served twice as Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense/IPSA for extended periods. He is responsible for developing and overseeing the execution of the United States’ defense and security policy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prior assignments in the Office of the Secretary of Defense include Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia from 2012 to 2015, with earlier assignments as Country Director for China; Director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia; Senior Advisor for China Policy and Integration; and Principal Director for East Asia. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Helvey served as Visiting Distinguished Research Fellow in the Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs at the National Defense University's Institute for National Strategic Studies.

Mr. Helvey has been awarded the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Executive, the Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, the Office of the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Civilian Service Medal, the Paul H. Nitze Award for Excellence in International Security Affairs, the Director of National Intelligence Award for Collaboration Leadership, and the DIA Director's Award for Meritorious Civilian Service.

Mr. Helvey graduated from American University with an MA in U.S. Foreign Policy and from West Virginia University with a BA in Political Science.