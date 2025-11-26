Mr. Jonathan H. Cofer, a member of the Senior Executive Service, was selected as the Director for the Pentagon Force Protection Agency on November 27, 2016. Prior to that, he served nine years as the Deputy Director.

As PFPA Director, Mr. Cofer was responsible for providing a full range of services to protect people, facilities, infrastructure and other resources at the Pentagon Reservation and in DoD-occupied facilities in the National Capital Region. Within this scope, Mr. Cofer exercised the authorities of the Secretary of Defense under 10 U.S.C 2674 with respect to force protection, security, and law enforcement. He was the DoD principal liaison with State and local authorities, and communicateed directly with DoD Components and other Executive Departments and Agencies in carrying out these assigned responsibilities and functions.

Prior to joining PFPA, Mr. Cofer served as the Chief, Advanced Concepts and Technology Demonstration Division at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). There, he was responsible for ensuring the development and rapid fielding of information technology to the warfighter. Mr. Cofer was also detailed to serve as the Chief of Staff of the Defense Security Service where he oversaw the protection of U.S. and foreign classified information and technology as well as security professional education and development for DoD civilians and contractors.

Mr. Cofer is a retired U.S. Army Brigadier General, where he served as a military police officer for more than 30 years. His assignments included commanding over a 2,000-strong Army, Marine and Air Force security and police force; Provost Marshal for multiple military installations in the United States and overseas; officer-in-charge of five relocation camps for Cuban personnel in the Republic of Panama, where he was responsible for the security and safety of thousands of men, women and children; and law enforcement, security, and antiterrorism duties for senior leadership at unified and specified commands. He was an advisor to two Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on DoD antiterrorism and force protection matters, as the Deputy Director for Operations and Plans for Antiterrorism and Force Protection on the Joint Staff. He was on the Joint Staff September 11, 2001, and was involved in DoD’s response to the attacks. Brigadier General Cofer retired from the Army in 2002.

Mr. Cofer is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a graduate of LaSalle University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Masters in Management and Administration from Central Michigan University. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College.