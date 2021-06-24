Top Tips for Hurricane Preparedness

You can be ready whenever a hurricane strikes by doing these eight things now:





1 Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Find out how rain, wind, water could happen where you live so you can start preparing.

2 Have enough supplies for your household, including medication, disinfectant supplies, cloth face coverings and pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.

3 If you or anyone in your household is an individual with a disability, identify whether you may need additional help during an emergency.

4 You may have to evacuate quickly due to a hurricane so make sure to know your local evacuation zone.

5 Download the FEMA app and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide.

6 Review your insurance policies and make sure personal documents, like ID, are up to date.

7 Discuss your hurricane emergency plan with your household, as well as how the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance on COVID-19 could affect it.