Top Tips for Hurricane Preparedness

June 24, 2021
You have accessed part of a historical collection on war.gov. Some of the information contained within may be outdated and links may not function. Please contact the DOW Webmaster with any questions.

You can be ready whenever a hurricane strikes by doing these eight things now:

1
Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Find out how rain, wind, water could happen where you live so you can start preparing.
2
Have enough supplies for your household, including medication, disinfectant supplies, cloth face coverings and pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.
3
If you or anyone in your household is an individual with a disability, identify whether you may need additional help during an emergency.
4
You may have to evacuate quickly due to a hurricane so make sure to know your local evacuation zone.
5
Download the FEMA app and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide.
6
Review your insurance policies and make sure personal documents, like ID, are up to date.
7
Discuss your hurricane emergency plan with your household, as well as how the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance on COVID-19 could affect it.
8
Prepare your business or workplace with a continuity plan to continue operating when disaster strikes.

