Top Tips for Hurricane Preparedness

1
Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Find out how rain, wind, water could happen where you live so you can start preparing.
2
Have enough supplies for your household, including medication, disinfectant supplies, cloth face coverings and pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.
3
If you or anyone in your household is an individual with a disability, identify whether you may need additional help during an emergency.
4
You may have to evacuate quickly due to a hurricane so make sure to know your local evacuation zone.
5
Download the FEMA app and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide.
6
Review your insurance policies and make sure personal documents, like ID, are up to date.
7
Discuss your hurricane emergency plan with your household, as well as how the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance on COVID-19 could affect it.
8
Prepare your business or workplace with a continuity plan to continue operating when disaster strikes.