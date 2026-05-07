Joint Force Provides Post-Typhoon Relief in Pacific

Sailors and Marines assigned to the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit supported Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands' civil and local authorities in their recovery efforts from Super Typhoon Sinlaku, April 22-28.
The joint force leveraged its ship-to-shore surface and aviation capabilities to execute targeted deliveries of essential supplies across the Northern Mariana Islands.
One CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter and two MV-22B Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, successfully transported 14 pallets, totaling more than 29,000 pounds of water and rations, from Guam to Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, to aid those most impacted. Additionally, Assault Craft Unit 5 delivered 11 power generators and served as a transportation platform for other War Department assets between the islands.
Supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local governments, the joint force provided a critical capability to enable the restoration of essential and lifesaving services by civil authorities.
"The Boxer [Amphibious Ready Group] and 11th [Marine Expeditionary Unit] were postured, trained, and fully integrated with local and federal partners to ensure a rapid and effective response to Super Typhoon Sinlaku," said Navy Capt. Wayne Leopold, Amphibious Squadron One commodore. "I am proud of the professionalism that our sailors and Marines have demonstrated in delivering aid to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands."
Led by the Guam Visitors Bureau maintenance team, more than 100 Marines and sailors cleaned debris, sand and trash scattered across Ypao Beach, Guam. This large-scale cleanup operation contributed to local recovery efforts and a return to normalcy on the island.
"Any opportunity to lend a helping hand is one that I am willing to jump on," said Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Adrian Mista, a volunteer assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5. "I was glad to be out there helping to restore the beauty of this island after a storm."
With Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands recovering from infrastructure damage and power outages caused by the super typhoon, the joint force provided vital defense support to civil authorities.
For Marine Corps Cpl. Jace Bryant Songsong, an aviation supply Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, this mission truly hit home. Having experienced the devastation of Typhoon Soudelor in 2015 while growing up in Saipan, lending a helping hand was both professional and personal.
"After Typhoon Soudelor, my family and everyone in my area went about nine months without power or water. Fast forward to today, I'm one of the first responders to assist the islands in their time of need," Songsong said. "Having lived through that experience previously, I know the fear going through the hearts of the families on Saipan. A weight was lifted off my chest when I heard that we were on standby to provide aid to the islands."
Songsong enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2023 with hopes of traveling the world and having new experiences. According to him, he never expected to return to his home to deliver aid in the wake of a disaster.
"This is one of those major coincidences that really struck me as mind-boggling," he said. "From being so near to home assisting in their time of need, to landing right next to my house on Saipan when offloading water, I am relieved to know that our team is continuously working their hardest to assist my home."