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Joint Force Provides Post-Typhoon Relief in Pacific

May 7, 2026 | By Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither, Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon, USS Boxer

Sailors and Marines assigned to the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit supported Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands' civil and local authorities in their recovery efforts from Super Typhoon Sinlaku, April 22-28.

A woman wearing a camouflage military uniform and sunglasses stands on top of debris in the back of a cargo vehicle.
A woman wearing a camouflage military uniform and sunglasses stands on top of debris in the back of a cargo vehicle.
Debris Duty
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christina Blume, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland, loads debris from the beachfront into a cargo vehicle during a cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 20, 2026. The Portland, part of the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, and elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are providing vital defense support to civil authorities and contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
Download: Full Size (317.44 KB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Sailor O'Rear
VIRIN: 260420-N-JB196-1208
Two men and one woman remove debris from a beach as birds fly away; there are hotels and other buildings around the water in the background.
Two men and one woman remove debris from a beach as birds fly away; there are hotels and other buildings around the water in the background.
Debris Duty
Sailors and Marines assigned to the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit remove debris during a cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 21, 2026.
Download: Full Size (542.72 KB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Trace Gorsuch
VIRIN: 260421-N-GT017-1155
The joint force leveraged its ship-to-shore surface and aviation capabilities to execute targeted deliveries of essential supplies across the Northern Mariana Islands.

One CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter and two MV-22B Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, successfully transported 14 pallets, totaling more than 29,000 pounds of water and rations, from Guam to Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, to aid those most impacted. Additionally, Assault Craft Unit 5 delivered 11 power generators and served as a transportation platform for other War Department assets between the islands. 
 
Supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local governments, the joint force provided a critical capability to enable the restoration of essential and lifesaving services by civil authorities. 
 
"The Boxer [Amphibious Ready Group] and 11th [Marine Expeditionary Unit] were postured, trained, and fully integrated with local and federal partners to ensure a rapid and effective response to Super Typhoon Sinlaku," said Navy Capt. Wayne Leopold, Amphibious Squadron One commodore. "I am proud of the professionalism that our sailors and Marines have demonstrated in delivering aid to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands."

Ten people in camouflage military uniforms pose for a photo on a beach around a sign that reads, "I love Guam."
Ten people in camouflage military uniforms pose for a photo on a beach around a sign that reads, "I love Guam."
Cleanup Crew
Sailors and Marines assigned to the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a photo during a cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 20, 2026. In support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local governments, the amphibious ready group fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities.
Download: Full Size (440.32 KB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Sailor O'Rear
VIRIN: 260420-N-JB196-1174

Led by the Guam Visitors Bureau maintenance team, more than 100 Marines and sailors cleaned debris, sand and trash scattered across Ypao Beach, Guam. This large-scale cleanup operation contributed to local recovery efforts and a return to normalcy on the island. 
 
"Any opportunity to lend a helping hand is one that I am willing to jump on," said Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Adrian Mista, a volunteer assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5. "I was glad to be out there helping to restore the beauty of this island after a storm." 
 
With Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands recovering from infrastructure damage and power outages caused by the super typhoon, the joint force provided vital defense support to civil authorities. 
 
For Marine Corps Cpl. Jace Bryant Songsong, an aviation supply Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, this mission truly hit home. Having experienced the devastation of Typhoon Soudelor in 2015 while growing up in Saipan, lending a helping hand was both professional and personal.

Three men in camouflage military uniforms move a large log on a beach.
Three men in camouflage military uniforms move a large log on a beach.
Debris Duty
Sailors and Marines assigned to the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit remove debris during a cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 21, 2026. In support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local governments, the amphibious ready group fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities.
Download: Full Size (583.68 KB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Trace Gorsuch
VIRIN: 260421-N-GT017-1067
Three men in camouflage military uniforms pick up debris from a beach.
Three men in camouflage military uniforms pick up debris from a beach.
Debris Duty
Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit remove debris from the beachfront during a cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 20, 2026. The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer and embarked elements of the 11th MEU are providing vital defense support to civil authorities and contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
Download: Full Size (409.6 KB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Sailor O'Rear
VIRIN: 260420-N-JB196-1063
"After Typhoon Soudelor, my family and everyone in my area went about nine months without power or water. Fast forward to today, I'm one of the first responders to assist the islands in their time of need," Songsong said. "Having lived through that experience previously, I know the fear going through the hearts of the families on Saipan. A weight was lifted off my chest when I heard that we were on standby to provide aid to the islands." 
 
Songsong enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2023 with hopes of traveling the world and having new experiences. According to him, he never expected to return to his home to deliver aid in the wake of a disaster. 
 
"This is one of those major coincidences that really struck me as mind-boggling," he said. "From being so near to home assisting in their time of need, to landing right next to my house on Saipan when offloading water, I am relieved to know that our team is continuously working their hardest to assist my home."

Spotlight: Helping Hands
Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific
humanitarian humanitarian aid Super Typhoon Sinlaku Navy Marine Corps Indo-Pacific

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