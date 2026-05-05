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82nd Airborne Division Ready to Respond, Support Project Freedom, Caine Says

May 5, 2026 | By David Vergun, Pentagon News

When the president or the secretary of war needs immediate, scalable and lethal combat power anywhere in the world, 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers answer the call, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said today during a Pentagon press briefing. 

Three people wearing camouflage military uniforms and helmets hold rifles outside of a concrete structure as a person in similar attire looks inside the door.
Three people wearing camouflage military uniforms and helmets hold rifles outside of a concrete structure as a person in similar attire looks inside the door.
Room-Clearing Training
Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct room-clearing procedures during a blank-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., March 10, 2026.
Download: Full Size (4.84 MB)
Credit: Army Pfc. Alexis Fischer
VIRIN: 260310-A-SK843-1131

Caine said the "All American Division" is the core of the nation's immediate response force and is ready to deploy within hours of notice.  

The paratroopers are capable of accomplishing any mission in any environment, constantly training and ready to jump from Air Force aircraft into ground combat and seize key terrain, just like their predecessors did in Sicily and Normandy, France, during World War II, or to secure or enable the flow of follow-on forces into theater, as in Grenada or Panama. 

However, the division is now more than just a formation used for forcible entries, the chairman noted. For example, just today, it is out there coordinating, integrating and synchronizing land, air, sea and cyber forces using all joint all-domain command and control, he said. 

A man wearing a camouflage military uniform balances a weapon on his shoulder and prepares to shoot.
A man wearing a camouflage military uniform balances a weapon on his shoulder and prepares to shoot.
Weapon Training
A paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division operates a Carl Gustaf M4 weapon system during training at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 12, 2026.
Download: Full Size (6.91 MB)
Credit: Army Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.
VIRIN: 260312-A-PR783-4029

It uses next-generation, artificial intelligence-enabled tactical networks to augment intelligence and operations, and the division seamlessly synchronizes all of these effects. It is now doing so in support of Project Freedom. 

Launched yesterday at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, Project Freedom is an initiative to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The mission supports merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor.  

Caine said the 82nd Airborne Division's relentless focus on technical innovation allows commanders in the field to see, sense and understand the opportunities along with the associated risks, enabling them to make smart decisions. 

A man wearing a camouflage military uniform and helmet crawls through grass.
A man wearing a camouflage military uniform and helmet crawls through grass.
Fit for Duty
An Army paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conducts an expert physical fitness assessment at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 25, 2026.
Download: Full Size (12.74 MB)
Credit: Army Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.
VIRIN: 260323-A-PR783-5704

"They are going all the way every day, and whenever the nation calls on them, they are there to answer the call. We are grateful for their service and their leadership," he added. 

The 82nd Airborne Division was first activated as an Army infantry division at Camp Gordon, Georgia, in August 1917. It earned the nickname "All American" because in 1918, it comprised soldiers from every state. The unit's shoulder patch reflects this, with a red square containing a blue circle and a white double AA monogram. The division is currently based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Video: Hegseth, Caine Hold Press Conference
News: 'Project Freedom' Aims to Get Thousands of Commercial Ships Safely Through Strait of Hormuz
Spotlight: Operation Epic Fury
Experience: Delivering Peace Through Strength
project freedom caine chairman iran middle east Artificial Intelligence 82nd Airborne Division Trump president Strait of Hormuz Army DOW Epic Fury

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