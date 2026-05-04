West Virginia Guardsmen Awarded Medals for Heroism in Nation's Capital

Two West Virginia National Guardsmen were recognized today in the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes for actions late last year while working as part of Joint Task Force District of Columbia — an effort directed by President Donald J. Trump to stop crime in the nation's capital and to beautify the city.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presented Army Maj. Ryan Reynolds with a Soldier's Medal and Air Force Maj. Edwin Stanfield with an Airman's Medal.
On Nov. 26, 2025, Rahmanullah Lakanwal fired on two National Guard personnel, killing Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of Summersville, West Virginia, and wounding Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Reynolds and Stanfield together subdued the shooter and also secured the scene to protect the civilians who were there.
"On a tranquil day, the day before Thanksgiving, there stood these ... Americans ... guarding our nation," Hegseth said. "It was a criminal alien terrorist bent on murder and destruction that had journeyed to our capital. He raised a stolen gun against our National Guardsmen: a brave soldier and a brave airman, both born in Maryland, but forged ... in West Virginia. They pushed forward. They neutralized the threat. They moved civilians to safety.
"These heroes are part of humanity's oldest story: good versus evil, courage versus cowardice, fight versus flight. They chose good that day — and we know what side this soldier and airman are on. [They are on] the side of the United States of America — the red, white and blue."
Among those at the event were family and friends of Reynolds and Stanfield; Wolfe, who has been recovering; West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey; and Army Maj. Gen. James D. Seward, the West Virginia adjutant general.
"The medals that you're receiving today, they demonstrate extraordinary heroism ... they demonstrate that heroism when instinct and character take over, when you run to the fire and you put your own life on the line to help one of your colleagues," Morrisey said. "I really can speak for the people of the state of West Virginia, who are so appreciative of everything you do. When there are no scripts, and the cost is potentially your own life, that decision is everything. Maj. Edwin Stanfield, Maj. Ryan Reynolds, we are grateful as a state for what you're doing. You've served our country with amazing distinction ... you are the very definition of courage."
Seward, as the senior officer within the West Virginia National Guard, told the two officers how proud he is of what they had done.
"Majors Stanfield and Reynolds, we are so proud of you," Seward said. "When I see you, I think mountaineer pride, worldwide — you represent the finest among us."
He told the two that they embody the values of the West Virginia National Guard and what it does globally.
"As we look at what the West Virginia National Guard does around the world every day, what our mission is, you embody that mission, that vision, our priorities," Seward said. "The warrior ethos drives us every day, in word, deed and action. Our commitment is to be the most lethal, responsive and cohesive force on the planet — and you guys are evidence of that."