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King Charles III and Queen Camilla Honor a Shared History of Service and Sacrifice

May 1, 2026 | By Arlington National Cemetery Courtesy Story

A man wearing a gray suit and a woman in a blue dress stand at attention while a woman in military dress uniform salutes. Rows of other people wearing military dress uniforms stand around them.
A man wearing a gray suit and a woman in a blue dress stand at attention while a woman in military dress uniform salutes. Rows of other people wearing military dress uniforms stand around them.
King and Queen
King Charles III and Queen Camilla participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., April 30, 2026.
Download: Full Size (2.58 MB)
Credit: Elizabeth Fraser, Army
VIRIN: 260430-A-IW468-9877

On April 30, King Charles III and Queen Camilla entered Arlington National Cemetery for a full honors wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, marked by a 21-gun salute. The ceremony was on the final day of their state visit, commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.  
 
The king and queen were escorted by Army Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington; and Monica Crowley, U.S. ambassador, assistant secretary of state and chief of protocol. They stood at attention as the United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" played "God Save the King" and "The Star-Spangled Banner."  
 
At the tomb, King Charles laid a wreath composed of red poppies, a symbol of remembrance in the British Commonwealth dating back to World War I. The wreath included a note from the king that read, "In everlasting remembrance." The queen then placed a bouquet of red, white and purple flowers next to the wreath.  

A man wearing a suit bends over to lay a wreath at the base of a marble memorial.
A man wearing a suit bends over to lay a wreath at the base of a marble memorial.
Shared History
King Charles III participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., April 30, 2026.
Download: Full Size (2.62 MB)
Credit: Elizabeth Fraser, Army
VIRIN: 260430-A-IW468-9996
A man wearing a dress military uniform hands a woman in a blue dress a bouquet of flowers. A man in a gray suit is standing next to her.
A man wearing a dress military uniform hands a woman in a blue dress a bouquet of flowers. A man in a gray suit is standing next to her.
Historical Connections
King Charles III and Queen Camilla participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., April 30, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.55 MB)
Credit: Elizabeth Fraser, Army
VIRIN: 260430-A-IW468-9179

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier itself embodies the two nations' deep and poignant historical connections. Dedicated on Nov. 11, 1921, with the burial of an Unknown Soldier from World War I, the tomb at Arlington was partly inspired by Britain's Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey, dedicated exactly one year earlier. All three unknowns, representing American service members who died in World War I, World War II and the Korean War, fought in conflicts in which the United States and Britain were allies.  
 
After the wreath-laying ceremony, Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries, greeted the royal couple inside the Memorial Amphitheater.  

"Arlington National Cemetery is honored that the king and queen visited these hallowed grounds while commemorating America's 250th birthday," Durham-Aguilera said. "The enduring bond between the United States and the United Kingdom stands as a testament to shared history and sacrifice."  
 
The king and queen's visit to the cemetery concluded at the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice — a memorial at which Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, King Charles' parents, had also paid respect during their 1957 state visit. This memorial honors Americans who volunteered to fight, and ultimately died, with the Canadian Expeditionary Force in World War I, prior to the U.S. entrance into the conflict.  
 

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VIRIN: {{virin}}
A man, dressed in a suit, smiles at two men wearing dress military uniforms, one is wearing a foreign military uniform. A cemetery memorial, graves and an American flag are in the background.
A group of people wearing military dress uniforms hold rifles while standing in formation.
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Like the tomb, the Canadian Cross reflects shared commemorative traditions. Designed by British architect Sir Reginald Blomfield for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, the Cross of Sacrifice stands as an iconic emblem of World War I at CWGC cemeteries worldwide. Fittingly, the king and queen were accompanied at this memorial by service members from not only the U.S. and the U.K., but also British Commonwealth nations Canada, New Zealand and Australia.  
 
The royals' visit to Arlington National Cemetery — described by the British Embassy as "one of the most symbolically significant acts of remembrance a foreign dignitary can undertake on American soil" — reflected the enduring military, diplomatic and cultural alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom.

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