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Synchronized Logistics Enable Engineer Unit Deployment

May 1, 2026 | By Carlos Cuebas, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

Fort Buchanan demonstrated its critical role as a readiness platform, April 29, when hundreds of soldiers assigned to the 756th Engineer Company, 1st Mission Support Command, deployed from the installation in Puerto Rico to a continental United States mobilization station in support of a future mission with a combatant command. 

A woman wearing a camouflage military uniform, carrying a training rifle, walks up a flight of mobile stairs to an airplane as several people in similar attire follow behind her shaking hands with people on the tarmac.
A woman wearing a camouflage military uniform, carrying a training rifle, walks up a flight of mobile stairs to an airplane as several people in similar attire follow behind her shaking hands with people on the tarmac.
Engineer Company
Soldiers assigned to the 756th Engineer Company, 1st Mission Support Command, prepare to deploy from Puerto Rico, April 29, 2026. They will travel to a continental United States mobilization station in support of a future mission with a combatant command.
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Credit: Carlos Cuebas, Army
VIRIN: 260429-O-CC868-9652

After training, the soldiers will deploy to an undisclosed location in support of operations in an Army area of operations. 

The installation's logistics readiness center, an element of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, led mobilization. Its transportation division synchronized ground, maritime and air movement, ensuring a seamless transition from home station to mobilization platform. 

The readiness center provides logistics support to service members and units assigned to or mobilizing through Fort Buchanan, in both peacetime and contingencies. It develops and enforces installationwide policies for supply, maintenance, transportation and materiel readiness — ensuring units can deploy on time and fully mission capable. 

A man wearing casual attire and a reflective vest talks to a group of people in camouflage military uniforms standing outside on a tarmac with a building in the background.
A man wearing casual attire and a reflective vest talks to a group of people in camouflage military uniforms standing outside on a tarmac with a building in the background.
Ready Force
A Fort Buchanan logistics readiness center employee speaks to soldiers assigned to the 756th Engineer Company, 1st Mission Support Command, prior to loading equipment for their deployment from Puerto Rico, April 29, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.66 MB)
Credit: Carlos Cuebas, Army
VIRIN: 260429-O-CC868-9644

For the transportation division, success begins long before movement day. 

"The process of mobilizing a unit starts a year in advance," said Luisa Segarra, installation movement coordinator. "From that point, units identify the equipment required for the mission and validate its readiness status. We also validate space requirements for equipment and personnel to coordinate movement through ground, air and sea."

Segarra emphasized that continuous coordination is essential to maintaining synchronization across all movement phases. 

The transportation coordinators develop a timeline and meet frequently with unit representatives to discuss progress and any changes, using an automated movement system to track organizational equipment and unit deployment lists, she said, ensuring accurate data and proper coordination across all transportation modes. 

While the process is streamlined, Segarra noted that readiness remains the decisive factor. 

"The key part is the level of readiness of the unit," she said. 

Deploying the 756th Engineer Company required close coordination across multiple transportation modes and support elements to ensure personnel and equipment moved safely and efficiently.

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A man wearing business casual attire and a reflective vest talks to two people in camouflage military uniforms standing outside of a building on a tarmac; there are several other people in camouflage military uniforms standing in the background.
A person wearing a reflective vest uses a large machine to load equipment onto a plane parked on a tarmac.
Three people wearing casual attire and reflective vests talk to each other while standing on a tarmac as dozens of people in camouflage military uniforms unload supplies from the back of a tractor trailer.
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Experience: Military Units: Army
Army Fort Buchanan

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