Synchronized Logistics Enable Engineer Unit Deployment

Fort Buchanan demonstrated its critical role as a readiness platform, April 29, when hundreds of soldiers assigned to the 756th Engineer Company, 1st Mission Support Command, deployed from the installation in Puerto Rico to a continental United States mobilization station in support of a future mission with a combatant command.
After training, the soldiers will deploy to an undisclosed location in support of operations in an Army area of operations.
The installation's logistics readiness center, an element of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, led mobilization. Its transportation division synchronized ground, maritime and air movement, ensuring a seamless transition from home station to mobilization platform.
The readiness center provides logistics support to service members and units assigned to or mobilizing through Fort Buchanan, in both peacetime and contingencies. It develops and enforces installationwide policies for supply, maintenance, transportation and materiel readiness — ensuring units can deploy on time and fully mission capable.
For the transportation division, success begins long before movement day.
"The process of mobilizing a unit starts a year in advance," said Luisa Segarra, installation movement coordinator. "From that point, units identify the equipment required for the mission and validate its readiness status. We also validate space requirements for equipment and personnel to coordinate movement through ground, air and sea."
Segarra emphasized that continuous coordination is essential to maintaining synchronization across all movement phases.
The transportation coordinators develop a timeline and meet frequently with unit representatives to discuss progress and any changes, using an automated movement system to track organizational equipment and unit deployment lists, she said, ensuring accurate data and proper coordination across all transportation modes.
While the process is streamlined, Segarra noted that readiness remains the decisive factor.
"The key part is the level of readiness of the unit," she said.
Deploying the 756th Engineer Company required close coordination across multiple transportation modes and support elements to ensure personnel and equipment moved safely and efficiently.
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