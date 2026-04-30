Personal Property Activity Launches Moving Website

The War Department's Personal Property Activity will officially launch its new website, www.ppa.mil, tomorrow, creating a centralized digital hub designed to better support DOW personnel and industry partners as they navigate the moving process.
The new platform serves as the definitive single source of truth for all parties involved in supporting global household goods and vehicle shipment, in-transit storage and non-temporary storage. It replaces previously fragmented platforms by providing a modernized, user-friendly experience that focuses on clarity, accessibility and efficiency.
Designed with warfighters in mind, the website provides step-by-step moving guidance and checklists for every stage of the relocation process. It also includes resources on permanent change of station moves, personally procured moves, overseas shipments and guidance for filing claims and shipping privately owned vehicles. It also includes a centralized library of printable tools and guides that help warfighters and their families prepare for their move.
Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, Personal Property Activity commander, said that the website reflects the organization's commitment to improving the relocation experience by offering greater accessibility to military families.
"Our service members and their families deserve a relocation experience built on trust, quality and support," Curtis said.
The Personal Property Activity exists to ensure every move receives quality service throughout the process. Curtis said the website is a critical step forward in delivering on its commitment to give warfighters and their families a single, authoritative place to find the information they need.
In addition to customer resources, the website introduces an industry and government resource center — a dedicated portal for transportation service providers, personal property shipping offices, personal property processing offices and government stakeholders to access a repository of the latest advisories, business rules and operational guidance.
The website supplements Military One Source, which will continue to host PPA fact sheets and useful information and replaces the previous Defense Personal Property Program management office website.
Army Col. Mike Ashton, Personal Property Activity director of operations, emphasized the importance of the new platform.
"This website is an investment in how we communicate and operate across the Personal Property Activity enterprise," Ashton said. "By consolidating our guidance into one website, we improve access to information and create a stronger, more connected system for military families, our field offices and our industry partners."
The website is a living resource, and users are encouraged to provide feedback to ensure the platform continues to evolve and meet their needs.
The Personal Property Activity call and operations center will be available 24/7 from May 15 to Sept. 15, to support the peak permanent change of station moving season. It can be reached at PCSCallCenter@mail.mil and 1-833-MIL-MOVE.