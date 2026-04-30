Spacecom Takes Operational Control of Facility in Alabama

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday, Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, announced the command's operational control over a facility located at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.
This announcement marks yet another step in the command's transition from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville.
"Today, we cut the ribbon on more than just a building," Whiting said during the ceremony. "This facility represents a critical step forward for U.S. Space Command. This is where we plant our flag for the first operational element of our headquarters — the Joint Intelligence Support Element — here at Redstone Arsenal."
The JISE, a team that falls under the Spacecom Intelligence Directorate, directly supports the command's operational mission through intelligence analysis. Upon completing their transition, the 80-person team will deliver critical intelligence that underpins the military's freedom of movement in the space domain.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Nathan Rusin, director of the Spacecom Intelligence Directorate, was in attendance and touted the significance of this historic event.
"As we execute the strategic transition of our combatant command headquarters to our new home at Redstone Arsenal here in Huntsville, our primary imperative remains absolute: maintaining uninterrupted space superiority and continuous warfighting readiness," Rusin said. "Make no mistake, the JISE leading this charge serves as a symbol of our commitment to ensuring mission needs are executed flawlessly throughout this move."
Since President Donald J. Trump announced the relocation of Spacecom, Sept. 2, 2025, the command has been identifying facility requirements and opportunities to work with partners across the garrison to expedite the move. Whiting announced a goal of having at least half of the command operating from Redstone by the end of 2028.