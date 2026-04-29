Socom Keeps America Safe With Wide Focus

America's Special Operations Command has eyes and ears around the world focused on a variety of hotspots and threats that may put the well-being and safety of the homeland at risk.
"We do not have the luxury of focusing on only a single goal or mission," Navy Adm. Frank M. Bradley, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, told lawmakers during a hearing yesterday before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington. "While we defend the homeland as our top priority, we must also orient our force on the long-term pacing challenge of China."
Bradley added that his command also focuses on the threat of conventional aggression from countries like Russia and Iran.
"[We] remain postured to dismantle the networks of their proxies while we guard against the reckless provocations of isolated rogue states," he said.
On top of that, Bradley said Socom keeps eyes on threats posed by ideological terrorists, as well as narcotics-based threats that often originate in America's backyard.
"This is the reality of simultaneity," he told lawmakers, noting that Socom is a force multiplier for the U.S. and its allies.
"That is the essence of how we, as just 3% of the joint force and less than 2% of the department's budget, provide an indispensable asymmetric advantage. We are a force ready to multiply the effects of our allies, partners and our joint force teammates," Bradley said. "Our joint force teammates recognize this — they recognize that our [special operations forces] are more in demand today than we ever have been."
The general thanked lawmakers for a $2 billion "uplift" in last year's budget but also warned that more will be needed for modernization and readiness.
"After five years of flat budgets, only with increased investment can we continue to meet the demands of the competition, crisis and modernization for future conflict," he said. "Our purpose is our mission; this means that we are laser-focused on maintaining the readiness required to defend the homeland, to deter aggression from our pacing challenge and to enable true burden sharing by empowering the growing capacity of our allies and partners."
Bradley told lawmakers that the men and women operators who make missions happen are what fuel Socom, and that is something the command is keenly focused on.
"[Our] mission is not accomplished by technology alone," he said. "It is executed by the most decisive advantage we have: our people. [They are] empowered by a culture of meritocracy and supported by critical programs that you have helped to manifest, like the preservation of the force and family. The health of your [special operations forces] formation is not just strong; it's getting stronger every day."
The command is now in the process of transforming how it does business, Bradley added, which includes adapting force design, accelerating capability development, modernizing institutional processes and strengthening partnerships with the military services, allies and interagency partners.
To accomplish its goals and to continue protecting the nation, Bradley told Congress that Socom needs assistance.
"Our ability to accomplish this is not guaranteed," he said. "It requires accelerated modernization, and your continued partnership; predictable resourcing for our program's modernization is a strategic necessity. [Our special operations forces were] purpose-built for this era of competition, and with your continued support, we will meet today's missions while transforming to ensure we are ready for the challenges tomorrow."