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Eyes, Ears of Joint Force: Caine Honors Unsung Intelligence Community Heroes

April 24, 2026 | By David Vergun, Pentagon News

Successful military operations depend on those in the intelligence community, including the Defense Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, Central Intelligence Agency and others, said Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a press conference at the Pentagon today.

Two men stand behind lecterns; one is wearing a gray suit and looking at the other man wearing a military dress uniform as he speaks to a crowd of people in a room. Behind them are flags against a wall and a sign that reads "The Pentagon — Washington." In the foreground are people in business attire sitting in chairs facing the two men.
Two men stand behind lecterns; one is wearing a gray suit and looking at the other man wearing a military dress uniform as he speaks to a crowd of people in a room. Behind them are flags against a wall and a sign that reads "The Pentagon — Washington." In the foreground are people in business attire sitting in chairs facing the two men.
Press Briefing
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conduct a press briefing about Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, April 24, 2026.
Download: Full Size (3.27 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann
VIRIN: 260424-D-XO220-1608

"The totality of their work is the culmination of days, months and in many cases, years of work by our uniform and civilian intelligence professionals," he said, adding that America's intelligence force, including collectors and analysts, has spent decades searching for every loose thread that could impact national security.

These intelligence professionals spend their careers answering important questions before, during and after operations.

"They live in the enemy's mind," Caine said, working in windowless sensitive facilities, 24/7, 365 days a year.

The general went on to commend them for their tireless work sifting through mountains of collected information using classified tools, tactics, techniques and procedures.

"The sun never sets on these world-class professionals, and their goal is, every minute of every day, to be on the account. And they know the enemy," he said. "They know their combat capability, their weapons, their industrial and economic systems, and they know their leaders, their leaders' pattern of life, where they go, what they think and what they do."

Thanks to their work, the War Department knows Iran, its leaders, its military and its capabilities, Caine said.

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Transcript: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine Hold a Press Briefing
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caine chairman epic fury iran Defense Intelligence Agency National Security Agency National Reconnaissance Office Central Intelligence Agency

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