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Personal Property Activity Engages Industry Partners Ahead of Peak PCS Season

April 23, 2026 | By Army Maj. Matthew Visser and Air Force Staff Sgt. David Phaff

The War Department's newest special activity — the Personal Property Activity — met today with moving, shipping and logistics leaders to provide an update on the accelerated reform aimed at improving one of the most critical quality-of-life issues facing military families, the permanent change of station moving process.

A man in a formal military uniform stands and speaks into a microphone to a seated audience; to his left is a screen with slides projected on it.
A man in a formal military uniform stands and speaks into a microphone to a seated audience; to his left is a screen with slides projected on it.
Industry Day
Army Maj. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, Personal Property Activity commanding general, speaks to the individuals who are responsible for military moves during an industry day engagement in Fairfield, Ill., April 23, 2026. The event encouraged open dialogue between military leaders and transportation service providers to enhance the permanent change of station process.
Download: Full Size (378.88 KB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. David Phaff
VIRIN: 260423-F-XO639-3340

The engagement brought leaders from across the household goods industry together with Personal Property Activity officials to identify operational challenges, improve accountability and implement solutions ahead of the 2026 PCS peak season. It marked the organization's first in-person industry engagement since transitioning from a task force to a permanent special activity earlier this year. 
 
"If you want to influence the future, please work with us and give us your ideas," said Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, PPA commander. "We cannot do it without you; we need you, alongside us, at the tip of the spear to rewrite our future."  
 
Discussions focused on increasing shipment predictability for service members and their families, improving communication, strengthening performance standards and modernizing the Defense Personal Property Program.

Two men in business attire sit at a table with a man in a formal military uniform as they listen to questions from the audience seated in front of them; behind them are an American flag and two other flags.
Two men in business attire sit at a table with a man in a formal military uniform as they listen to questions from the audience seated in front of them; behind them are an American flag and two other flags.
Personal Property Activity
An industry partner addresses panelists from the Personal Property Activity during an industry day event in Fairview Heights, Ill., April 23, 2026. The industry engagement encouraged open dialogue between War Department leaders and transportation service providers to enhance the permanent change of station process.
Download: Full Size (512 KB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. David Phaff
VIRIN: 260423-F-XO639-4837

The engagement supported President Donald J. Trump's broader priority of delivering more efficient, accountable government services for military personnel. It also aligns with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's directive to fix long-standing issues within the military moving system. 
 
When announcing the establishment of the Personal Property Activity in January, Hegseth called the organization "a permanent solution for all service members who move" and emphasized the department's responsibility to deliver reliable household goods services to warfighters worldwide. 
 
Personal Property Activity leaders emphasized that reform will be data-driven and facts-based and that industry plays a critical role in delivering results.

The organization also highlighted measurable progress already underway, including an increase in self-reported claims satisfaction from 52% to 69%, signaling improved service quality for service members and families navigating the relocation process. 
 
Army Col. Mike Ashton, Personal Property Activity director of operations, announced a departmentwide website, "where service members and providers will be able to find all the resources and advisories all collocated in one place."  
 
The website will be a one-stop shop for military movers and providers, and it will go live May 1.

A man in business attire stands and speaks into a microphone. All around him, people are seated in an audience.
A man in business attire stands and speaks into a microphone. All around him, people are seated in an audience.
Industry Day
An industry partner addresses panelists from the Personal Property Activity during an industry day event in Fairview Heights, Ill., April 23, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.03 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. David Phaff
VIRIN: 260423-F-XO639-1425
A man in business attire stands and speaks into a microphone. All around him, people are seated in the audience.
A man in business attire stands and speaks into a microphone. All around him, people are seated in the audience.
Panelist Feedback
An industry partner provides feedback to panelists during an industry day event hosted by the Personal Property Activity in Fairview Heights, Ill., April 23, 2026.
Download: Full Size (389.12 KB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. David Phaff
VIRIN: 260423-F-XO639-6264
Industry partners received an update on the reform and actions taken to address workforce challenges, commercial best practices, pricing structures and operational innovations experienced by industry. The improvements are intended to enhance the program's overall performance across the relocation enterprise and improve the quality of service delivered to military movers. 
 
"We have seen a noticeable increase in responsiveness to industry's concerns since Secretary Hegseth announced the Personal Property Activity," said Chuck Kuhn, an industry partner. "Maj. Gen. Curtis and his team have been aggressive with the right sense of urgency to engage with industry to hear and address our concerns, while proactively improving the overall moving experience for military families."  
 
The Personal Property Activity continues working with industry partners to modernize military relocations, improve the quality of life for service members and ensure PCS moves support readiness rather than disrupt it.

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