PCS Joint Task Force Becomes Personal Property Activity

The War Department Personal Property Activity recently marked a significant milestone: moving from a Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force to becoming a permanent, enduring organization that is dedicated to supporting military personnel, DOW civilians and their families through the complexities of PCS moves.
The transformation builds on the talent within the Defense Property Management Office as it has evolved to better serve the joint force. Announced in January, the new activity reflects a committed, cohesive team that strives to improve the quality of military moves for years to come.
As the activity takes its place as a permanent fixture, it does so on the foundation built by a dedicated group of professionals who have shaped not only its operational success but also its identity and culture. Through collaboration, innovation and a shared sense of purpose, the team has worked tirelessly to streamline processes, enhance communication and reduce the stress associated with PCS moves.
"Since joining the PPA storage branch, I've been impressed by the seamless collaboration across all departments to support our mission," said Dawn Mangon, a storage specialist assigned to the activity. "Our team is a dedicated force, continuously balancing the needs of our service members and industry partners while taking great pride in their work and striving for the constant improvement of the program."
Among its lasting contributions is the creation of the unit's slogan: "Your Move, Our Mission," which represents the mission, values and unity of the DOW Personal Property Activity, as well as the organization's unwavering commitment to put people first and ensure every move is handled with precision, care and accountability.
{{slideNumber}} of {{numSlides}}
{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}}
{{slideTitle}}
-
{{slideCaption}}
{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}}
{{slideInfo.slideTitle}}
-
{{slideInfo.slideCaption}}
"Creating the identity for the PPA was a huge team effort," said Air Force Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz, PPA media chief, adding that Navy Petty Officer Christopher Crawford had the "heaviest lift," as he was responsible for translating the design into usable product files in a very short window of time.
Mangon and Cruz, along with Jayne Arentsen, PPA data and analytics chief, played pivotal roles in defining fundamental elements of the new activity's identity. Their vision and initiative helped transform an idea into a mission-driven organization.
Cruz said, "The success of the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force has been a watershed moment. For the first time, we've provided a single, dedicated resource available to every single service member, regardless of rank or branch, as well as our government civilians and their families — breaking down the old barriers to expedite the joint force getting help."
As the next chapter begins, the personnel assigned to the new activity remain committed to its core mission of supporting their customers with professionalism, care and excellence at every step of the PCS journey.
"The trust we have built through the [joint task force's] direct, hands-on approach is the very foundation upon which the Personal Property Agency is built," Cruz said.