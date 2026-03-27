During testimony at a pair of hearings on Capitol Hill this week, the War Department's new chief information officer outlined her office's strategy to transform technology and cybersecurity into a decisive warfighting advantage for the armed services.
While speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee March 24 and the House Armed Services Committee yesterday, Kirsten Davies — who was sworn into her position Dec. 23, 2025 — said her department is focused on enabling data supremacy and decision dominance on the battlefields of today and tomorrow at a "speed and scale warfighters deserve."
To accomplish that, Davies said her office has launched an initiative to meet Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's call for efficiency and effectiveness by undertaking a transforming of the CIO's enterprise information technology and cybersecurity program, with a goal of unifying both capabilities under her office.
"Through this effort, we will eliminate inefficient spending, reduce technical [debt], accelerate modernization, drive consistent and up-leveled cybersecurity, and unleash data and innovation from the core to the edge across our joint forces," Davies explained.
She added that her office is working with the military services, the Joint Staff, combatant commands and defense agencies across four transformative pillars: the enduring digital foundation, agile digital capabilities, cybersecurity for the warfighting ecosystem and skills and partnerships.
Davies explained that the enduring digital foundation pillar involves transforming the War Department's network infrastructure and communications transport, which she said extends from undersea cables to terrestrial fiber, to advanced satellite capabilities.
"This foundation supports every warfighting system and our global installations. … We're also leading a proactive approach to spectrum management and advancing … position, navigation and timing — ensuring ready and resilient capabilities that enable American warfighting dominance," Davies explained.
Under the agile digital capabilities pillar, Davies said CIO is accelerating the delivery of software and streamlining data architectures for streamlined data flow, along with shifting from slower, legacy software development to a more modern, agile delivery model.
"We are driving extensive defense business systems work, whether modernizing or sunsetting old systems to enable clean audits and reduce wasteful [spending]," Davies said.
Regarding cybersecurity for the warfighting ecosystem, Davies said the pillar aligns with President Donald J. Trump's National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy, as the CIO moves from checklist-driven compliance standards toward a more unified, holistic and risk-based approach.
"We will emphasize automation and dynamic and continuous monitoring, [and] we will drive risk reduction rather than burdensome paperwork, focusing on anti-fragility and resilience through a holistic blend of streamlined processes, advanced technologies and skilled workers," Davies said.
As for the fourth pillar of skills and partnerships, Davies said her office will work to enhance the recruitment and retention of cyber professionals, as well as expand competitive compensation.
"We will [also] be launching an extended, top-tier certification program in partnership with industry and academia, which will offer up-skilling and cross-skilling for our warfighters, from new recruits to seasoned service members," Davies said.
She added that her office will also double down on influencing the digital transformation efforts of U.S. partners and allies, to better ensure coalition force readiness.
Davies rounded out her remarks by thanking the committees for their support of CIO.
"The race for data superiority and decision dominance is won or lost every day, and this strategy is a key part of how we together ensure the technology race is won by America," she said.
"Together, we will ensure the resilience, readiness and lethality of America's warfighters across every domain."