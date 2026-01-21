An official website of the United States Government 
Painting of Benedict Arnold as Battle of Saratoga Hero to be Restored for Display in NY

Jan. 21, 2026 | By Eric Durr, New York National Guard

A massive oil painting on canvas memorializing Benedict Arnold's heroism during the 1777 Battle of Saratoga was unrolled for the first time since 2013 at the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, New York, Jan. 16.

The painting, "Benedict Arnold, Triumphant at Saratoga," by military artist George Gray, depicts the moment on Oct. 7, 1777, when American Maj. Gen. Benedict Arnold led the Continental Army to victory during the Battle of Bemis Heights, a part of the larger Battle of Saratoga. The painting was displayed at the H. Lee White Marine Museum in Oswego, N.Y., in 2013, and it was donated to the New York State Military Museum at that time.
Download: Full Size (1.25 MB)
Credit: Courtney Burns, New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs
VIRIN: 130201-Z-A3538-1005

 
The 25-foot-long by 7-foot-high painting, "Benedict Arnold, Triumphant at Saratoga," was opened across eight tables so that a painting conservation expert could examine its condition. 

The painting has been in storage since it was originally donated.  
 
The goal, according to museum director Courtney Burns, is to have the painting restored and displayed in the museum in time for the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Saratoga in 2027. 

The painting "Benedict Arnold, Triumphant at Saratoga," painted by George Gray in 1937, is rolled out on tables at the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2026. The painting, which once hung in the Hendrick Hudson Hotel in Troy, N.Y., will be restored and displayed at the military museum in time for the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Saratoga in 2027.
Download: Full Size (1.94 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler
VIRIN: 260116-Z-YD082-1031

 
Arnold is remembered as an infamous traitor for attempting to betray the American forts at West Point and the visiting Gen. George Washington to the British during the American Revolution. 
 
But before that, he played a key role in delaying a British invasion of northern New York and leading a key charge that forced the British to retreat during the fighting at Saratoga. 
 
The painting by George Gray depicts Arnold leading American soldiers in storming the Breymann Redoubt, a Hessian-held fortification. 
 
The narration in the painting, explaining the scene's significance, is by Kenneth Roberts, a historical novelist from the 1920s to 1940s, who wrote two books featuring Arnold as a heroic figure. 
 
John Lippert, a partner at a Livingston, New York, art conservation and restoration company, looked the painting over and took photographs. 

John Lippert, a partner at an art conservation and restoration company, examines the painting, "Benedict Arnold, Triumphant at Saratoga," at the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2026. Lippert's company has been contracted to restore the 25-foot long, 7-foot-high painting, which highlights Arnold's heroism at Saratoga in 1777. The goal is to have the painting ready to display by 2027, the 250th anniversary of the critical battle.
Download: Full Size (1.9 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler
VIRIN: 260116-Z-YD083-1018

 
Lippert said his company will clean the painting and do touch-up work to bring out the original colors. The varnish on the 1937 painting has darkened with time, he explained, so his team will remove that. 
 
The conservators will also need to repair a corner of the painting where an inset depicting Arnold at the 1776 naval fight at Lake Champlain's Valcour Island was cut out, Lippert said. 
 
The military museum has that piece, so that will be worked back into the painting, Lippert said. 
 
His team will also put the painting onto a wooden stretcher frame, so it is ready to be displayed in the museum. 

The restoration work will likely take about six months. 
 
Lippert's company has repaired other historic paintings for the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, Burns said. This includes artwork in the Lexington Avenue Armory in Manhattan and the Jamaica Armory in Queens. 

He said the project's cost could reach $30,000. 
 
The money, Burns said, is being provided through the Friends of the New York State Military Museum, a private not-for-profit, which is receiving it from an anonymous donor. 
 
The painting was donated to the New York State Military Museum in 2013 by the H. Lee White Marine Museum in Oswego, New York. 
 
It was one of 233 Gray completed for the American Hotel Corporation in the 1930s to commemorate local history in their hotels, according to a 2025 article in the Lehigh Valley News. 
 
In this case, the painting was in the Hendrick Hudson Hotel in Troy, New York, which closed in 1966. 
 
A companion piece by Gray, which also hung in the Hendrick Hudson Hotel and commemorated the 27th Division of the New York National Guard in World War I, is currently on display at the military museum. 

An inset to the massive George Gray painting depicting Benedict Arnold at the Battle of Saratoga, shows Arnold fighting a naval battle on Lake Champlain at the Battle of Valcour Island, Oct. 11, 1776. The painting was unrolled for inspection by a conservator, Jan. 16, 2026, at the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This piece of the larger painting was separated at one time.
Download: Full Size (1.62 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler
VIRIN: 260116-Z-YD083-1008

 
Arnold played a critical role in military campaigns in Canada and northern New York in the early years of the Revolutionary War. He led an attack on Quebec through the Maine wilderness, fought a naval battle on Lake Champlain that delayed a British attack south for a year and then picked the ground where the successful Battle of Saratoga was fought. 
 
The New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center tells the story of New York's rich military history and the service and sacrifice of its citizens through interpretive exhibitions, public programs, and the collection and preservation of artifacts and archival materials related to the state's military forces and veterans. 

