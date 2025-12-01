Military Inspection Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Gerard Maurer inspects convoy readiness as part of Freezing Winds 23 at Hanko, Finland, Oct. 31, 2023. The exercise serves as a venue to increase Finnish Navy readiness and increase U.S., Finland, and NATO partners and Allies interoperability in operational logistics, integrated fires, and amphibious operations in and around Baltic Sea littorals. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.51 MB) Tags: nato, finland, marine corps, ukraine response Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar VIRIN: 231031-M-VM946-1176C.JPG Photo Gallery