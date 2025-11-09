Pacific Formation

From left to right, the USS Kidd, the USS Robert Smalls, the USS Carl Vinson, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Hyuga, the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS Antietam and the USS Sterett sail in formation during Multi-Large Deck Event in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The event advances combined readiness between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy in the Indo-Pacific region.