Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine demonstrates robotic equipment for two children.

STEM Showcase

Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Birdwell operates a robotic system during an educational demonstration for Military Homeschoolers of Hawaii students at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2023. Participants learned about military occupations, specifically those related to science and technology.

