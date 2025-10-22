An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what's happening in the Defense Department.

Three uniformed airmen are photographed from below while standing in a semicircle holding their weapons.

Air Commandos

Airmen participate in an airfield establishment exercise at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023. Members of the 21st Special Tactics Squadron jumped from an MC-130J during the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference. The event gives American business and community leaders the opportunity to have an immersive experience with the military.

