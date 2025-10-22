Air Commandos Airmen participate in an airfield establishment exercise at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023. Members of the 21st Special Tactics Squadron jumped from an MC-130J during the 94th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference. The event gives American business and community leaders the opportunity to have an immersive experience with the military. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.14 MB) Tags: florida, air force Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya VIRIN: 230921-F-FD009-1303Y.JPG Photo Gallery