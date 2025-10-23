An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Naval Special Warfare operators fast-rope from two hovering helicopters into the mountains as an aircraft flies above.

Mountain Mission

Naval Special Warfare operators fast-rope from Army MH-60M helicopters while an Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider provides overwatch during Operation Polar Dagger on Attu Island, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2023. The operation is designed to sharpen joint special operations integration and provides the forces the opportunity to test new capabilities and advance response options.

Photo Gallery