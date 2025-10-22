Ceremony Honors

Honor guards remove a U.S. flag from a transfer case during a ceremony to repatriate the remains of seven South Korean soldiers at Joint Base Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2023. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the South Korean Ministry of Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification worked together to analyze the remains of the soldiers killed during the Korean War and arranged for them to be returned to South Korea.