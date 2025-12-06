An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two Marines watch as a flare lights up a dark sky.

Night Light

Marines observe a range in preparation for a live-fire exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.4 in Jordan, July 7, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the Marine Corps and the Jordanian armed forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness.

Photo Gallery