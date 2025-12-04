Army Caravan

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, along with British soldiers with the Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, return from Operation Aliwal Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 3, 2023. Aliwal Surge is a readiness exercise designed to test the interoperability and innovation of the participating military units, including American elements supporting the 4th Infantry Division.