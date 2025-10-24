Adriatic Ops

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class David McGuffey, assigned to the USS Ramage, guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during takeoff in the Adriatic Sea, July 3, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.