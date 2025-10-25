Twilight Departure

The guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius departs Kiel, Germany, following Exercise Baltic Operations 2023, June 19, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.