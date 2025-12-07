An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers set up a howitzer in a wooded area.

Howitzer Training

Army paratroopers assigned to Battery A, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, set up an M119A3 howitzer for fire during Exercise Adriatic Strike at Pocek Range in Postojna, Slovenia, June 6, 2023. The brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build stronger relationships and strengthen the alliance. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army’s contingency response force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Command areas of responsibility.

